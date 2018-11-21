Chef Bernard’s Wild Mushroom Spoon Bread

Wild Mushroom Spoon Bread

Serves 6

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, trimmed, sliced

1/2 pound oyster mushrooms, trimmed, sliced

1/2 pound portobello mushrooms, stemmed, gills scraped, chopped

1/2 pound beechwood mushrooms, trimmed

to taste sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 – 1 pound loaf brioche, crust removed, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/4 cup shallots, finely chopped

1/2 cup white port

1/4 cup finely chopped dried porcini

5 eggs

3 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped sage

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

Preheat oven to 350°F

Butter baking dish. Heat olive oil in heavy skillet over high heat. Sauté mushrooms 2 minutes until liquid evaporates. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove from skillet. Set aside and combine with brioche. Place shallots in skillet. Cook over medium heat without browning. Add white port and porcini mushrooms. Reduce by half. Pour in cream. Bring to boil. Remove from heat. In separate mixing bowl beat eggs until well combined. Slowly pour in cream and herb mixture. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place mushrooms and brioche into baking dish. Pour egg and cream mixture over top. It is very important to ensure that all of the bread is saturated with the custard. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 350°F 30 minutes or until set.

Bon Appetit… Executive Chef Bernard Guillas

The Marine Room, La Jolla

