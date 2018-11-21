Chef Bernard’s Wild Mushroom Spoon Bread

Posted 11:49 AM, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:57AM, November 21, 2018
Wild Mushroom Spoon Bread

Serves 6

  • 1 tablespoon                unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup                        olive oil
  • 1/2 pound                   shiitake mushrooms, trimmed, sliced
  • 1/2 pound                   oyster mushrooms, trimmed, sliced
  • 1/2 pound                   portobello mushrooms, stemmed, gills scraped, chopped
  • 1/2 pound                   beechwood mushrooms, trimmed
  • to taste                         sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 – 1 pound loaf          brioche, crust removed, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup                        shallots, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup                        white port
  • 1/4 cup                        finely chopped dried porcini
  • 5                                  eggs
  • 3 cups                          heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons               chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon                chopped sage
  • 1 teaspoon                   chopped thyme

Preheat oven to 350°F

Butter baking dish.  Heat olive oil in heavy skillet over high heat.  Sauté mushrooms 2 minutes until liquid evaporates.  Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.  Remove from skillet.  Set aside and combine with brioche.  Place shallots in skillet.  Cook over medium heat without browning.  Add white port and porcini mushrooms.  Reduce by half.  Pour in cream.  Bring to boil.  Remove from heat.  In separate mixing bowl beat eggs until well combined.  Slowly pour in cream and herb mixture. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.  Place mushrooms and brioche into baking dish.  Pour egg and cream mixture over top.  It is very important to ensure that all of the bread is saturated with the custard. Cover tightly with foil.  Bake at 350°F 30 minutes or until set.

Bon Appetit… Executive Chef Bernard Guillas

The Marine Room, La Jolla

www.twochefsoneworld.com

