Chef Bernard’s Ultimate Cranberry Relish

The Ultimate Cranberry Relish

Makes 2 cups

2 cups ruby port

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 stalk lemongrass, split

2 star anise

1-12 oz. bag fresh cranberries

2 cups fresh persimmons, stemmed, peeled, cut into ¼ inch pieces

1/4 cup minced crystallized ginger

Combine first 5 ingredients in medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Stir until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat to low. Simmer 15 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Remove lemongrass and star anise. Stir in cranberries, persimmons and ginger. Cook over medium heat until liquid is slightly reduced and berries burst. Stir occasionally, about 6 minutes. Cool. Transfer sauce to bowl. Chill until cold. Cover. Keep refrigerated. (Can be prepared 1 week ahead.)

Bon Appetit… Executive Chef Bernard Guillas

The Marine Room, La Jolla