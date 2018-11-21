Chef Bernard’s Mashed Potatoes

Serves 6

3 pounds russet potatoes

1/2 cup crème fraiche

1/2 cup mascarpone

1/2 pound unsalted butter (two sticks cut into small cubes)

to taste sea salt and freshly ground white pepper

Peel and wash potatoes. Cut into quarters. Transfer to large stock pot. Cover with cold, lightly salted water. Place over medium high heat. Bring to simmer. Cook until fork tender. Transfer to ricer set over large pot. Mill to process. Set heat to medium high. Fold in crème fraiche and mascarpone with a wooden spoon. Add butter. Mix until fully incorporated.

Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving dish.

You can flavor your mashed potatoes with horseradish or chives.

Bon Appetit… Executive Chef Bernard Guillas

The Marine Room, La Jolla, California

