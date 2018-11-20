Rapper Tekashi69 in prison after being indicted on 6 federal charges

NEW YORK — Prosecutors feared for the life of rapper of Takashi69 after he was placed into a federal prison facility in Brooklyn, sources say.

The rapper was arrested and indicted on six federal charges including racketeering Sunday, TMZ reported.

The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, also known as 6ix9ine, was arrested in New York City Sunday night, along with his former manager, ‘Shottie,’ and two friends.

Hernandez, his ex- manager, and two associates apparently went on a crime spree in April. The spree including robbing the rapper’s rivals and firing multiple shots at another vehicle outside the Barclays Center, said TMZ.

Federal agents also found a photo of an AR-15 style rifle in Tekashi’s Brooklyn home in September.

Despite his celebrity status, Takashi69 was placed into general population at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, which was described as a ‘brutal’ facility with ‘extremely dangerous’ criminals, TMZ reported.

Prosecutor, Michael Longyear, apparently argued that the rapper was in grave danger and feared for his life after a former friend of the rapper threatened him over the weekend. The threat came after 6ix9ine’s appearance on popular radio show, ‘The Breakfast Club.’

His bail hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday and was later pushed to Wednesday.

If convicted on the charges, he faces life in prison.