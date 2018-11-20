Rider injured when pickup turns into motorcycle’s path

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday following a collision with a pickup truck at an Escondido intersection.

The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. at the intersection of East El Norte Parkway and North Fig Street, Escondido police Sgt. Ryan Fien said.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound in the right lane of East El Norte Parkway when a man driving a pickup truck eastbound on the roadway made a left turn onto North Fig Street and the motorcyclist collided with the passenger side of the vehicle, Fien said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, but the severity of his injuries was unclear.

The man driving the pickup remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Fien said.

33.142224 -117.081361