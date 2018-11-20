Rancho Penasquitos dog park hit twice by vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A neighborhood dog park in Rancho Penasquitos that has been a hangout for pets and their humans for 10 years has been vandalized twice in the last two months.

The vandals removed the benches and damaged the park's water line. Rancho Penasquitos Town Council member Kate Glenn said users of the dog park don’t know why anyone would want to damage it.

“I think we’re all scratching our head about that and I really can’t speak as to why or how,” Glenn said. “Two of the four composite benches were removed from the area -- gone -- just taken over night. Within the next two days we found pieces of them.”

Resident Michael Young was the person who found those pieces. He is still trying to figure out exactly who would take the time and make the effort to destroy the 100-pound benches.

“I got some tools. I have five adult sons and got them hauled back in here and repaired them with power tools, chained them up again and, so far, that’s worked,” Young said. “But then after we did that, the only source of water at this dog park has been vandalized.”

After the water was cut off, fed up residents approached San Diego City Council members and officials at the Department of Parks and Recreation. City officials responded quickly by scheduling replacement of the benches with concrete seating and repairs to the water line, which will be done within the next two weeks. The city also posted a sign warning vandals that security cameras are watching.

“I think it may have scared off some of the people that took the benches from coming back again,” said Young.

In the meantime, park users will just have to make due until repairs are complete.

“So the vandals need to know, you’re being videotaped. We are not going to take this lightly," Glenn said. "We are watching -- the whole community is watching, and we want better for our fur family and our dog community here in Rancho Penasquitos."

Vandalism is a crime. Anyone with information about the destruction is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.