Poway man suffering from symptoms of dementia, Alzheimer’s goes missing

SAN DIEGO — A 79-year-old Poway man with memory loss was reported missing Tuesday, said police.

Manolo Cruz has been suffering with symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Cruz was last seen leaving his home in his vehicle Monday around 3 p.m. en route to Wal-Mart. His vehicle is a white 2002 Infiniti SUV with California plate 4WTW042.

He recently had a similar incident, but was later located by family members, said police.

His debit card was used sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday to purchase gas at the BB Travel Center in Blythe. Cruz did not take his cell phone with him.

Cruz was described as a Filipino male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with grey hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and denim shorts.

Any information is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.