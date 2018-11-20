Mysterious flash of light prompts social media frenzy in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A mysterious flash of light, described by some as an explosion, was spotted in the skies over Southern California Tuesday morning, KTLA reported.

There was no immediate word from officials on what may have caused the flash, but it was seen by many people who took to social media to search for answers.

“Did anyone else see an explosion in the sky?? The best way I can describe it,” Mallory Guillen from Victor Valley posted on Facebook about 4:20 a.m.

Robb Webb posted a photo of what he saw over the Los Angeles area on Twitter.

“Definitely saw 2 streaks of light in the sky this morning on Vern’s dog walk. Managed to snap a pic of the 2nd one, right next to a plane,” @ROBBWEBB3 posted.

Definitely saw 2 streaks of light in the sky this morning on Vern's dog walk. Managed to snap a pic of the 2nd one, right next to a plane. pic.twitter.com/xP29BEaBg7 — Robb Webb (@Robbwebb3) November 20, 2018

Brittany Strauss from Riverside asked, “Did anyone else see that giant flash in the sky just now?”

Apparently, many did. People posted seeing a strange light in at least the following locations:

Rancho Cucamonga

San Diego

Irvine

Riverside

Corona

Moreno Valley

Chino

Victorville

Orange

Lucerne Valley

Phelan

Long Beach

Santa Monica

FOX 5 has reached out to military bases around Southern California for comment.

The California Highway Patrol did not receive any calls from drivers regarding the light, CHP Officer Nicholson said.