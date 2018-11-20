Missing 84-year-old woman turns up safe in vacant apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An 84-year-old woman with mental problems who walked away from her family’s home over the weekend was found alive Tuesday, police said.

Martha Carrington left an apartment located in the 9800 block of Mira Lee Way sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 2:00 a.m. Saturday on foot, said police. She was last seen wearing a set of blue pajamas. Carrington moved to the area from Florida with her daughter late last week.

Her family said Carrington was found in a vacant apartment in the same building where they live. They believe she wandered outside, became disoriented and found her way into the wrong apartment, where she took refuge and huddled for three days.

Carrington suffers from early stage dementia and schizophrenia, her family told FOX 5.