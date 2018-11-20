× Man arrested for allegedly stabbing sister in face

SANTEE, Calif. — A dispute between a 50-year-old man and his 49-year-old sister at an East County trailer park escalated Tuesday into a stabbing that sent the woman to a hospital and left her brother under arrest, authorities reported.

The assault in the 8700 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Santee was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the victim to a trauma center for treatment of non-life- threatening cuts to her face, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Deputies found the 6-foot-tall, 230-pound suspect, identified as Joseph Bodenstadt, on Mission Gorge Road and took him into custody.

Bodenstadt was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated mayhem and resisting law enforcement personnel.

The reason for the latter charge and the motive for the alleged assault were not immediately clear.

The suspect was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.