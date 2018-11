SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. and Canadian citizens are warned not to eat romaine lettuce after an E. Coli outbreak in 11 states, including California, U.S. health officials warned.

At least 32 people have gotten sick from the outbreak, including 10 people in California, The Food and Drug Administration said.

The identified strain is different than the one linked to the outbreak earlier this year. However, it may be tied to the outbreak last year.