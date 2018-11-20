× Facebook and Instagram down around the world

SAN DIEGO — Users of Facebook are reporting serious widespread outages across the globe early Tuesday morning.

At 5:36 a.m., Facebook’s developing team confirmed they were experiencing outages in a statement saying, “We are currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

Instagram also acknowledged extended downtime.

We know some people are having trouble accessing Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) November 20, 2018

Some of the problems included pages not loading quickly or not loading at all, not being able to post status updates, send messages or load pages. This is the second time this month users of the platform reported the site not operating at its full potential. Instagram users were also reporting spotty app handling capabilities.

#FacebookDown and #InstagramDown were trending worldwide on Twitter. Were you experiencing issues? If so, you’re not alone. Facebookers and Instagrammers jumped ship to Twitter to confirm they weren’t alone:

When everyone says they don’t use Facebook anymore but the whole world collapses because it goes down #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/6QvTY6QCJS — Ossining NY Police (@OssiningPolice) November 20, 2018

me rushing to twitter to make sure i'm not the only one whose facebook and instagram are acting up#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/cRsaGCUgqh — zyx (@kkijiyong) November 20, 2018

When you're bored at work and realise you can't access Facebook… #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/xhxKNIcIKB — Goal (@goal) November 20, 2018

Facebook says they are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.