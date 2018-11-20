DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visits Border Field State Park

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will visit Border Field State Park Tuesday to see the reinforcements added to the U.S.-Mexico border in anticipation of a caravan of Central American migrants.

Customs and Border Protection, which DHS oversees, and military members stationed in the area have been reinforcing border fencing with concertina wire, jersey barriers and other barricades since the beginning of November. Traffic at the border has also tightened because of the preparations, with CBP officials temporarily closing northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry early Monday morning.

Nielsen is expected to give updates on what’s next for the federal government’s southern border plan. A report from Politico on Monday suggested that troops who were dispatched to the border as part of President Donald Trump’s vow to prevent the massive migrant caravan from entering the country will start returning home this week, with a full disengagement planned by Dec. 15.

The migrant caravan has been moving slowly toward the border, with an estimated 3,000 already amassing in Tijuana over the past week, and thousands more still making the long trek.

The visit will be Nielsen’s first to the border in San Diego since becoming DHS secretary 11 months ago, although she has visited other sections of the border. She toured the Calexico border in October and sections in Imperial County and southern Arizona in April. The Department of Homeland Security did not disclose exact details of Nielsen’s visit, and it was unknown if she will visit other sections of the border before returning to Washington, D.C.