Deputies arrest man suspected of stabbing wife, daughter in Vista

SAN DIEGO – Sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested a 55-year-old man suspected of violating a domestic violence restraining order and stabbing his wife and daughter in Vista.

Suspect Juventino Vazquez was involved in an argument with his wife and daughter about 7:50 p.m. Sunday inside their home in the 1000 block of Corvalla Drive, according to Sgt. David LaDieu of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“During the argument, Juventino retrieved a knife from a closet,” LaDieu alleged. “A struggle ensued between all three family members over the knife. During the struggle, Juventino stabbed his wife and daughter multiple times.”

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Juventino said.

Vazquez fled the scene before deputies arrived. His description was broadcast and about 1:14 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 900 block of Barsby Street after witnesses reported seeing a man matching Vazquez’s description “lying in a bush,” LaDieu said.

Vazquez was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and violating a domestic violence restraining order with injuries, LaDieu said.

