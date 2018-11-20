Burritote: Keep your burrito warm while on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the burrito lover in your life, look no further.

The self-proclaimed burrito connoisseur Travis Dahl came to FOX 5 to show Raoul Martinez the “BurriTote.”

Dahl and his buddy Cole, both of San Diego, created the Burritote in order to keep their burritos warm while on the go.

The tote has features including a salsa compartment, thermal insulation and a side handle.

A limited quantity of Burritotes are available for purchase before the holidays.