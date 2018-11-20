Bail review set for 92-year-old man charged with son’s murder

SAN DIEGO — A bail review is scheduled Tuesday for a 92-year-old man charged with murder for allegedly using a shotgun to kill his 51-year-old son as he slept in the defendant’s Old Town residence.

Richard Landis Peck was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bail on Friday after defense attorney Doug Gilliland told Judge Maureen Hallahan that the victim, Robert Peck, was an alcoholic who was psychologically abusive toward the defendant.

The victim — who was going through a divorce — had moved in with his father about three months earlier, Gilliland said.

Within those 90 days, the defendant feared for his safety and called police twice, Gilliland said.

In one instance, Robert Peck was held for a mental health evaluation, and in another instance, police said it was a family matter and they didn’t want to get involved, according to Gilliland.

The defendant’s family had been trying to intervene for some time and were unsuccessful in trying to get Richard Peck to spend some time away from San Diego in Athens, Georgia, Gilliland said.

The day of the shooting, Robert Peck smashed his father’s telephone and told the older man, “I’m going to see you again” as he went off to bed, Gilliland alleged.

The defendant was arrested the evening of Nov. 14 after going to a neighbor’s house in the 2300 block of Juan Street and allegedly telling her that he had just shot his son.

Officers arrived moments later and found the victim dead in his father’s residence from a gunshot wound.

Gilliland said Richard Peck was a retired attorney who led a law- abiding life and was not a danger to the public.

The defendant faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted.