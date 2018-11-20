‘Bachelor’ drops preview for season 23 starring former Charger Colton Underwood

SAN DIEGO — What would a preview for the next season of “The Bachelor” be without a lot of tears, a villain or two, and beautiful people who look straight off a glossy magazine cover? Season 23 starring former San Diego Charger Colton Underwood is around the corner.

In his NFL career, Underwood played for the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

In his reality show career, he’s had romances on “The Bachelorette” with Becca Kufrin and Bachelor Nation fan favorite Tia Booth on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Now, Underwood is the lead as the “Bachelor.”

As expected, the preview for the 26-year-old virgin’s season includes plenty of shirtless video and a handful of wonderful women fighting for his heart.

The season premieres January 7.

Watch the preview below: