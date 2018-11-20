3 injured after truck plows into Chula Vista bank

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people were hurt Tuesday when a pickup truck crashed into a bank at a South Bay strip mall.

The vehicle smashed into the Chase bank branch office in the 1100 block of Broadway in Chula Vista shortly after 11:30 a.m., causing major structural damage, according to police.

Three people inside the bank suffered minor injuries in the accident, Lt. Chris Kelley said. Medics treated them at the scene, then took one of them to a hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. There were no indications that he was intoxicated, the lieutenant said.