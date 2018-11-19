× Tekashi69 in federal custody for racketeering charges, sources say

NEW YORK — Takashi69 and his former manager were in federal custody after getting caught on racketeering charges Sunday, TMZ reported.

The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, also known as 6ix9ine was arrested in New York City Sunday night, along with his former manager, ‘Shottie’ and 2 former associates on racketeering and firearms charges, TMZ reported.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including Homeland Security and NYPD.

The rapper was recently sentenced to 4 years probation in a child sex performance case.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.