Sen. Harris visits Camp Pendleton, blasts Marine border deployment

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Sen. Kamala Harris toured Camp Pendleton Monday and used the opportunity to blast President Trump’s deployment of local Marines along the US-Mexico border.

The senator toured the base to learn about the capabilities and operations of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. Harris spent the day meeting with troops… touring all areas of the base. She met face to face with Marines their families, personally thanking them for their service. She also listened to their concerns and was briefed on the operational capabilities of the 1st MEF.

While she was there, she raised concerns about the Trump administration’s use of local Marines at the border.

“I believe that it is inappropriate to require the limited resources of the US military to be used in such way,” Harris told reporters after her visit. “These folks that are being deployed there -- they’ve left their families. They will not be home for Thanksgiving and all because there needed to be some demonstration for the TV cameras based on a political agenda instead of what is a national security threat.”

Before arriving on base Monday, Harris was in Paradise, Calif., touring areas devastated by the Camp Fire.