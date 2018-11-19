All northbound lanes of San Ysidro Port of Entry closed

SAN DIEGO — All northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed early Monday morning, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

At about 3:30 a.m., the San Ysidro Port of Entry could be seen lined with what looks like armed forces blocking many northbound lanes.

“[We] have temporarily suspended vehicle processing for northbound travelers at the San Ysidro port of entry Monday morning to position additional port hardening materials,” according to border officials. “After the materials are in position, CBP will resume processing northbound vehicle traffic in select lanes at the border crossing.”

Southbound lanes into Mexico were not affected by the closure.

It is not known when the lanes would reopen.

Tensions remained high in Tijuana and at the U.S.- Mexico border Sunday, where thousands of members of a migrant caravan began arriving in the past week planning to seek asylum in the United States

About 2,400 migrants, mostly from Central America, have arrived in Tijuana since last Sunday.

On Sunday, two dueling demonstrations were planned — one demanding the migrants not engage in protests that can close roadways or confrontations with American officials that can cause the closure of ports of entry, and the other criticizing what some perceive as discrimination against the migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have slowly filtered through asylum claims, accepting roughly 100 each day and some from as long as six weeks ago. It is unknown how long the majority of immigrants will have to wait to have their asylum claims managed.

This is a developing story.