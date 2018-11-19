One Note Matters: Write notes for kids who receive Food Bank backpacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A mom who used to write notes to her own kids in their lunchboxes is now doing the same for hundreds of San Diego kids.

Terry Karlman, a licensed counselor in San Diego, is partnering with the San Diego Food Bank to place encouraging notes inside the backpacks of children who are part of the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program, which provides weekend packs for kids considered food insecure.

“The Food Bank is filling the stomachs of these kids and we want to fill their love tank,” Karlman said.

The One Note Matters program encourages San Diegans to help write the notes. On a 3x5 inch index card, write the message “you are special, the world needs you” and mail it to Karlman. You can also choose to decorate the cards as well. You can mail them or drop them off at the address below and Karlman will get them to the kids in their backpacks.

One Note Matters

Mail To:

Terry Karlman

755 Union Street

San Diego, CA 92101

“Whether you can write one card, or 100, we are grateful and know each note will make a difference,” Karlman said.

The goal is to collect 2,600 before Christmas.

Karlman's practice “We Walk n Talk” is essentially on-demand counseling where she will meet you somewhere in the county, get some exercise and be in nature as she counsels.