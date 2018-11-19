Motorcyclist, 46, killed splitting lanes on North County freeway

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed late Monday afternoon in a freeway accident in Fallbrook.

The 46-year-old Temecula man was “splitting lanes,” or riding between slower-moving vehicles, when he crashed his two-wheeler on northbound Interstate 15 near East Mission Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

After tumbling onto the pavement, the rider was run over by a box truck, CHP public affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The victim died at the scene of the accident. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.