Motorcyclist, 46, killed splitting lanes on North County freeway

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed late Monday afternoon in a freeway accident in Fallbrook.
The 46-year-old Temecula man was “splitting lanes,” or riding between slower-moving vehicles, when he crashed his two-wheeler on northbound Interstate 15 near East Mission Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
After tumbling onto the pavement, the rider was run over by a box truck, CHP public affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.
The victim died at the scene of the accident. His name was withheld pending family notification.
No other injuries were reported.
33.329306 -117.162097