Mother face 24 years in DUI crash that injured her 3 children

SAN DIEGO – A 29-year-old woman accused of driving while drunk and causing a crash that sent her three children to the hospital was arraigned in her hospital bed Monday on several felony charges.

Mayra Troncoso Gonzalez was driving a Chevy Suburban the wrong way on Camino Del Norte in Rancho Bernardo on Nov. 15 when she crashed head-on into a Jeep Liberty driven by a 57-year-old man. Gonzalez’s 9-month-old daughter not properly secured in the front seat of the car. Her two other children, ages 2 and 8, were in the back seat. According to Deputy District attorney Ramona McCarthy, the baby is still touch and go.

“The youngest is still in critical condition and the others are now recovering,” McCarthy said.

Gonzalez was drunk with a blood alcohol level of 0.20, well over the legal limit of 0.18, the prosecutor said. The driver of the other SUV also sustained serious injuries but is doing OK and expected to make a full recovery.

Gonzalez is charged with multiple felonies, including child abuse causing great bodily harm and DUI causing great bodily injury. She is also charged with driving on a suspended license from a prior DUI conviction.

“The judge ordered the defendant in this case, the children’s mother, to have no contact at all with the kids,” McCarthy said.

It is unclear how much longer Gonzales will be in the hospital, but the judge set her bail at $700,000. If she doesn’t come up with bail she will go from the hospital directly to jail to await her next hearing in December.

“This is a horrific case,” McCarthy said. “Children should feel secure and protected in their parents’ care, and instead, we have a mother who is drinking without regard for their safety or that of anyone else on the road."

Gonzales faces 24 year in prison if convicted on all charges.