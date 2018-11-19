Family desperately searches for grandmother with schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Mira Mesa family is searching for an 84-year-old grandmother who walked away from their home over the weekend.

Martha Carrington moved to the area late last week from Florida when she was reported missing.

Carrington left an apartment located in the 9800 block of Mira Lee Way sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 2:00 a.m. Saturday on foot, said police. She was last seen wearing a set of blue pajamas.

She suffers from schizophrenia, high blood pressure and has early stages of Alzheimer's, said police.

Her family says she will respond to her name, 'Martha.' She does not have a cell phone or any money on her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department (619) 531-2000.