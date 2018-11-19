Deputies searching for man suspected of stabbing wife, daughter in North County

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies Monday were searching for a 55- year-old man suspected of stabbing his wife and daughter in Vista.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:45 p.m. Sunday from the man’s daughter reporting that her father had stabbed her mother in the 1000 block of Corvalla Drive, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

The wife was transported to Palomar Medical Center and the daughter was transported to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, both with stab wounds to the back, Baggs said.

The injuries to both women were not believed to be life-threatening, Baggs said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing brown shorts and no shirt and was believed to be armed with a knife.