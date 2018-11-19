Authorities identify young victim in Mountain View shooting

SAN DIEGO– Authorities Monday released the identity of the victim killed in a shooting in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood over the weekend.

Alexis Arellano, of San Diego was discovered in the 1200 block of South 45th Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

An on-duty San Diego police officer heard what he believed were gunshots in the 4500 block of Imperial Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Other officers came to the area to assist checking for potential victims. About ten minutes later, an officer found Arellano suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound at a park adjacent to the Willie Henderson Sports Complex, said police.

Arellano, 25, was pronounced dead around 4:00 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed two males in dark clothing were seen leaving the area in a white Volkswagen after the shots were fired, said police.

No suspects have been identified.