4 teenagers arrested in connection to beating near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested four teenagers in connection to the beating of a man near Petco Park, police said Monday.

Dominick Wells, 19, and three girls, only identified by their ages of 14, 15, and 17, were booked into jail, according to San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Edward Leon Starland, 56, was severely beaten by a group of teenagers near the pedestrian bridge adjacent to Petco Park around 2 p.m. Sunday. Police and paramedics said the victim was found unresponsive near the bridge, Dobbs said.

Starland was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Dobbs said. He remained on life-support as of Monday morning.

Investigators learned the man got into an argument with a group of teenagers and was knocked to the ground. Some of the juveniles beat the man -- while he was on the ground, according to Dobbs.

When witnesses started yelling at the teens to stop, they left the area heading east on Imperial Avenue.

Investigators are working on identifying other possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.