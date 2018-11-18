Woman reported standing on street killed in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A woman was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run after someone reported her standing in the roadway in Point Loma Sunday, said police.

Someone contacted police about a woman standing in the southbound lanes in the 1700 block of Rosecrans Street.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department discovered the 52-year-old victim had been hit by a vehicle traveling southbound around 12:15 a.m.

The vehicle involved in the incident was not located and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.