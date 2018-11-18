Suspected DUI driver crashes into home

SAN DIEGO — A woman crashed her car into a home in Talmadge, and police believe she was intoxicated at the time.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Winona Avenue near Lucille Drive, according to San Diego police.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was driving her 2017 Honda on Winona Avenue at a high speed when she veered off the road and ran into the corner of a nearby home, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims. The woman sustained serious head injuries and fractures to her right leg, and had to be taken to a hospital.

No one in the home was injured.

Police were processing the driver for allegedly driving under the influence, Heims said.

A building engineer was called in to assess structure damage, and the Red Cross was assisting with two residents displaced by the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea s