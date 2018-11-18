Man suffers broken jaw after scooter crash, police say

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered a broken jaw after riding a scooter under the influence in downtown San Diego, said police.

A 41-year-old man was riding his scooter in the 800 block of Harbor Drive when he hit a curb and fell off the scooter around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The man had been drinking, said police.

He suffered a broken jaw and was transported to a hospital.

Information on the type of scooter involved in the incident was not immediately available.

His injuries suffered in the scooter crash are considered non-life-threatening, said police.

