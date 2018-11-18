Man not expected to survive attack by group of kids near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — A man is not expected to survive his injuries after a group of kids attacked him on a pedestrian bridge near Petco Park in the middle of the afternoon Sunday, San Diego Police confirmed.

Officers were called about a man getting attacked by a group of “juveniles” shortly after 2 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: Homicide investigators still on scene near Petco Park, where a group of teens attacked a man. He is not expected to survive his injuries @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/YsVQfZS2vx — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) November 19, 2018

Witnesses said the man had been arguing with a group of minors, both boys and girls, when they knocked him to the ground and started beating him. When people started yelling at the group to stop, they took off running down Imperial Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man was lying unconscious on the bridge. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital but the man is not expected to survive, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs confirmed.

Several people were stopped by officers for questioning but investigators weren’t able to determine if they were involved in the attack.

Police described the victim as a black man in his forties but did not release his identity.

Anyone with information about the attack was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.