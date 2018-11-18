Major freeway closures planned during Thanksgiving travel period

SAN DIEGO — One side of Interstate 5 will close to traffic entirely both before and after Thanksgiving, potentially complicating travel plans for San Diegans.

All northbound lanes of I-5 will close overnight Sunday, Nov. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 20 in the La Jolla area.

The planned closure will stretch from La Jolla Village Drive to Genesee Avenue from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

“Motorists should plan to take alternate routes to avoid congestion, as significant delays are expected during these closures,” SANDAG and Caltrans announced.

Planning ahead is especially important for Thanksgiving travelers who may be leaving late at night or early in the morning Monday and Tuesday to get a jump on the busy holiday travel period.

Those returning from an extended holiday weekend should also be aware of closures the week after Thanksgiving.

All southbound lanes of I-5 will close overnight from Monday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Nov. 29. Those lanes will be shut down from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night between the I-5/I-805 interchange and La Jolla Village Drive.

The closed lanes will allow crews to work on a new trolley overpass over I-5 at Voigt Drive, Caltrans explained. Crews are setting wooden and metal structures known as “falsework” to support the overpass construction.