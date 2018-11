SAN DIEGO — A woman attacked her father with a metal pipe during an argument Sunday, police said.

The attack happened around 1:45 p.m. at a home on Lenox Drive near Elwood Avenue in Emerald Hills, according to San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster.

It began as a verbal argument before the woman, 31, picked up the pipe and struck her father several times in the face and head, Foster said.

The man had to be taken to a hospital and his daughter was arrested.