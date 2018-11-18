Elderly pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously injured when she crossed into the path of an oncoming car in Linda Vista, police said Saturday.

A 72-year-old woman had just gotten off a bus at a stop on Linda Vista Road near Tait Street around 5:20 p.m., according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims. She walked to a marked crosswalk and began to walk across the street against the signal, Heims said.

At the same time, the driver of an approaching Toyota did not stop for the pedestrian and hit her, Heims said.

Paramedics were dispatched and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital. She suffered extensive head injuries, Heims said.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.