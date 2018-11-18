Deputies search for shirtless North County man after stabbing spree

VISTA, Calif. — Deputies were searching for a shirtless man suspected of stabbing multiple family members in Vista Sunday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

An adult daughter called 911 around 7:45 p.m. to report her father had stabbed her mother at a location on Corvalla Drive near Hawley Drive, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The man is accused of stabbing at least one other relative before running away.

The suspect was described as a 55-year-old Hispanic man weighing around 170 pounds, wearing brown shorts and no shirt. The Sheriff asked people to stay out of the area while they searched.

Watch Commander: Safety Alert. Vista Deputies and ASTREA looking for suspect armed with a knife who just stabbed victims in the area of 1000 Corvalla in Vista. Please stay clear of the area. 55 year old Hispanic male adult wearing no shirt and brown shorts. Call 911 if seen. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 19, 2018

