Crews battle East County brush fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews were fighting a brush fire near Lake Jennings in East County Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire said brush was burning just north of the lake in a dry river bottom along El Monte Road in Lakeside.

The fire sparked around 3 p.m. and had grown to eight acres within about a half-hour. Shortly before 4 p.m., officials said they had stopped the flames from spreading any further.

No buildings were threatened as firefighters doused the flames, Cal Fire said. The Lakeside Fire Protection District was also called to the scene.