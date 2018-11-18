Car burglar caught on camera targeting local military families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A rash of items were stolen from vehicles in a Tierrasanta military housing community in recent weeks and the brazen car burglar is caught on camera several times.

When the security company in charge of patrolling the neighborhood failed to do anything with the video, some residents decided to take matters into their own hands, patrolling at night and sending the video to FOX 5.

The surveillance videos show the burglar going car to car in Orleck Heights Military Housing in Tierrasanta.

In one video, he’s wearing a white backpack. Courtney Jones says that pack belongs to her and had her daughter's important medical records inside.

"My wallet, my military ID, some gift cards -- but I mean that means nothing when it’s compared to my daughter’s paperwork," Jones told FOX 5.

And Jones isn’t the only one.

"I just feel violated you know. It’s aggravating, it makes you angry,” her neighbor, Phillip Carter, said. He caught the criminal on his home security camera. “You can see him shutting my door and checking the neighbors' minivan, and then he walked across the street and checked those two cars."

Both residents say several people in the neighborhood caught the burglaries on surveillance video and were victimized last week.

"It seems like they’re bouncing from driveway to driveway checking doors handles. Some people have even reported that they’re trying to get into their actual homes or their garages," Jones said. "It’s really terrible that someone is just easily taking from the military and their families."

They know there’s not much they can do but it’s a good reminder to all residents to make a point of securing their cars and homes, especially during the holiday season. The neighbors hope that when they release the video someone out there will recognize the suspect and call police.

FOX 5 contacted G4S Security, the company in charge of patrolling this community. They did not returned the calls.

If you recognize the man in the video, or you know where the stolen items are, you're urged to call San Diego Police.