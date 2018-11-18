3-day, 60-mile cancer walk concludes in San Diego after raising $6.3 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two thousand men and women raised $6.3 million through their participation in the Susan G. Komen three-day, 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs.

The walk has been a San Diego tradition for more than a decade, organizers said.

The three-day journey kicked off Friday in Del Mar, and participants crossed the finish line at Waterfront Park downtown Sunday evening. Many participants were breast cancer survivors, or had been deeply affected by the disease.

"I've lost three people so I'm walking for all three of them," one walker told FOX 5.

"I would do 60 miles instead of chemo every day," another participant said.

At the closing ceremonies, organizers recognized breast cancer survivors who were present and encouraged participants to sign up for next year's walk. To date, participants have raised $126.3 million through the San Diego three-day.