Watch Live: Service for Coronado man killed in Thousand Oaks shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The memorial service for Justin Meek, a Coronado High School graduate killed trying to rescue others from the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar this month, is underway at Cal Lutheran University, Meek’s college alma mater.

Meek was killed when a gunman opened fire in the packed Bordlerline Bar on Nov. 8, killing at least 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, and wounding others before being found dead at the scene. The sheriff estimated an additional dozen or more people were injured.

“Meek heroically saved lives in the incident,” Cal Lutheran wrote in an address to students after his death. “Cal Lutheran wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring.”

Meek graduated from Coronado High in 2014, where he was beloved on campus and served as the school’s mascot.

“Justin possessed an approachability and personality which endeared him to all,” Superintendent Karl Mueller wrote after his death. “We will always remember his optimism, generosity and his warm smile. Justin was a former member of the CMS and CHS Junior Optimist Clubs, a gifted musician, a talented athlete, a spirited peer, a leader, a member of Islander Company, an advocate for others and a champion of all.”

On Instagram, Meek had frequently promoted Borderline, inviting followers to ask for, “Justin at the door.” He posted a photo to his account promoting Wednesday’s College Country Night just hours before gunfire erupted at the event.