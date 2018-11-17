Trump visits Thousand Oaks in wake of deadly bar shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — During his tour of California to survey damage from the state’s devastating wildfires, President Donald Trump also stopped to meet with those affected by the deadly Borderline Bar shooting in Thousand Oaks.

That event wasn’t open to press, but after the meeting the president reflected on the day’s events before boarding his flight out of the state at Point Mugu Naval Air Station near Oxnard.

“It was a tough thing to do,” Trump said. “This has been a tough day when you look at all the death from one place to the next.”

Asked what he would to address future mass shootings, Trump said his administration is “working on lots of different things,” but did not discuss policies in any more detail.

The community of Thousand Oaks has suffered from both the fires and the horrific shooting, which left 12 people dead and at least a dozen others injured. A gunman opened fire in the packed bar during a “college country night” on Nov. 8, killing people including a sheriff’s sergeant and a beloved Coronado High School graduate.

The suspected shooter, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, was also found dead. Officials said the shooter likely took his own life. Long was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

A memorial service was held for Coronado’s Justin Meek at his college alma mater, Cal Lutheran, on Saturday.