Tijuana residents wary of migrant caravan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5 went to the border Saturday to hear how Tijuana residents are receiving members of the migrant caravan making its way from Central America to the US-Mexico border with hopes of seeking asylum in America.

More than 2,500 people had arrived in Tijuana by Friday, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Jose Vera, who has family living in Tijuana, said members from the migrant caravan are unappreciative. "My family told me they don't like the food that's given to them and they're making a mess everywhere," Vera said.

Zimrri Gudino's family also lives in Tijuana. He said he's heard mixed things about caravan members, like any other group of people. "I hear that they're stealing but you also hear about the families who are trying to make a new life for themselves," Gudino said.

Tensions between residents and migrants boiled over Thursday night, when Tijuana police had to separate the groups after spurts of shoving and thrown punches. Tijuana residents reportedly wanted the migrants to go to shelters rather than the public spaces they occupied.

Protests from locals are also planned in Mexico for Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have slowly filtered through asylum claims, accepting roughly 100 each day and some from as long as six weeks ago. It is unknown how long the majority of immigrants will have to wait to have their asylum claims managed.