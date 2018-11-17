Police investigate fatal shooting at park

SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating a fatal shooting in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood Saturday.

An on-duty San Diego police officer heard what he believed were gunshots in the 4500 block of Imperial Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Other officers came to the area to assist checking for potential victims. About ten minutes later, an officer found a male suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound at a park adjacent to the Willie Henderson Sports Complex located in the 1200 block of South 45th Street, said police.

San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived on scene to treat the victim. However, he was pronounced deceased just before 4:00 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed two males in dark clothing were seen leaving the area in a white Volkswagen after the shots were fired, said police.

No suspects have been identified at the time.

The victim appeared to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, said police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.