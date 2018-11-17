Part of Friendship Park closed after people throw rocks at border officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Part of Friendship Park, where a fence separates park-goers on both sides of the US-Mexico border, was closed to visitors after people threw rocks at American officials from the Mexican side Friday, US Customs and Border Protection said.

"Friday night, at around 5:45 pm, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott was touring an area just north of the US-Mexico border wall in Imperial Beach. During the tour, rocks were thrown from unknown persons who were south of the border," CBP spokesman Ralph DeSio said.

DeSio said that while no one was injured, "at least one rock hit a portable light on the north side of the border."

"Due to unrest in this location, the area known as Friendship Circle has been closed to visitors until further notice," the official said.

The park closure is the latest development in rising tensions at the border.

Central American migrants travelling in a caravan have been arriving in Tijuana with plans to seek asylum in the US. In the meantime, they've camped in public spaces in Mexico, where they've been greeted by some residents who are unhappy with them being there.

And newly-released video from U.S. Customs & Border Protection taken by thermal-image cameras at the border shows men trying to climb over the fence near the beach Wednesday night.

