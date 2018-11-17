North County police chase ends with car crashing into fire hydrant

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A police chase with three men suspected of stealing a car in the North County ended when the suspects slammed into a fire hydrant.

The three men were arrested after the crash on El Norte Parkway in Escondido around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Escondido Police Department told FOX 5. They are suspected of stealing the car they were driving.

The broken hydrant sent a geyser into the air, raining down onto El Norte. The hydrant had not been fully repaired as of early Saturday evening.