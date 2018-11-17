Mystery surrounds suspected DUI, hit-and-run that killed 1

FALLBROOK, Calif. — At least one person was killed in a suspected DUI, hit-and-run crash on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook early Saturday morning.

Officials are still trying to piece together what happened before the crash, but a driver pulled up to the truck scales in Rainbow shortly after 5 a.m. and told a truck driver they had been in a hit-and-run crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the driver had a badly injured person inside their car. The driver continued north, eventually arriving at Rancho Springs Hospital where the injured passenger was pronounced dead. Officials say the car may have made other stops before they reached the hospital.

Three people total were inside the vehicle, officials said. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Torrance, is suspected of DUI. His passengers included a 21-year-old man from Torrance who suffered minor injuries and the 20-year-old man from Whittier who died at the hospital.

Officers found what appeared to be the remnants of a crash, including pieces of what might have been a callbox, on the side of northbound I-15 past state Route 76, according to the CHP.

The CHP is requesting additional information from the public regarding this incident. Should a member of the public have witnessed the collision or have additional information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Border Communications Center at 858-637-3800.