Man shot in leg in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured when he was shot while standing on a street corner in Lincoln Park early Saturday, police said.

At about 3:30 a.m., a group of five people were standing near the intersection of Euclid and Imperial avenues when a man approached them and, without saying anything, fired off at least four shots, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

One person in the group, a man in his 60s, was struck in the upper right leg with a bullet fragment and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, Foster said.

The suspect ran away from the scene on foot. No further details were released.

Another man was fatally shot around the same time in the area early Saturday.