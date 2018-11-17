Firefighters knock down blaze at carwash in College Area

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a car wash in the College Area Saturday.

A call came in just before 8 a.m. reporting a fire near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 69th Street, according to San Diego Fire- Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea. B & H Self-Services Car Wash is at that location.

Crews were at the scene within five minutes and found a fire in a storage area on the roof of the building, Ysea said. They were able to douse the fire within about 15 minutes.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, and there was no immediate damage estimate.