SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed into a home in Talmadge Saturday, seriously injuring the driver, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at a home on Winona Avenue near Lucille Drive San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster confirmed.

The driver had to be taken to a hospital.

A building engineer was called in to assess structure damage, and the Red Cross was assisting with two residents displaced by the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said.