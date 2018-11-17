Cyclist killed on cross-country ride to raise money for kids with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An East Coast man was cycling across the country to San Diego to raise money for kids with cancer when his trip took a tragic turn.

During his journey, 32-year-old James Dobson was hit and killed by a vehicle in Misssissippi. Dobson had been biking to raise $10,000 dollars for pediatric cancer research.

He also had big plans of a personal nature. Once he reached San Diego, he was going to propose to his girlfriend Stephanie LeClerc, she later learned.

FOX 5's Kristen Shanahan spoke with LeClerc this week and learned how she and other loved ones plan to carry on Dobson's work and legacy.

People who want to contribute to Dobson's cause can donate to his GoFundMe page. As of Saturday night, the page had more than doubled his $10,000 goal.